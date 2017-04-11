Man facing burglary charge

A Cumberland man is facing a burglary charge for allegedly taking items from a building which previously housed a hardware store.

Joshua Harris, 35, was arrested on Monday by Cumberland City Police Sgt. John Teagle.

According to the citation, Harris was seen leaving the old Maynard Hardware building in downtown Cumberland carrying a box of items. Harris also had items from the building on a trailer which was being pulled by an ATV (four-wheeler). Additional items were found in a box by the door Harris was using.

Harris was charged with third-degree burglary and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Billy Ray Baldwin Jr., 41, of Cumberland, was arrested by Teagle on Monday.

According to the citation, police approached Baldwin on a walking trail to speak to Baldwin about an altercation he had been involved in earlier. Officers observed Baldwin throw something down. They located the item, a small bag containing what was believed to be Suboxone. A green leafy substance was found in another bag.

Baldwin was charged with second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Jamie Craig, 38, of Evarts, was arrested on an indictment warrant by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Hunter Marcum.

According to the indictment handed down by the grand jury on March 31, Craig, a convicted felon, was found in possession of a handgun on Jan. 4.

The indictment stems from Craig’s Jan. 4 arrest by then Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Freeman on a charge of possession of a handgun by convicted felon.

Craig was indicted for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and second-degree persistent felony offender. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which government must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Woman indicted for possessing handgun