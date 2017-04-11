News in Brief

Jailer: 8 female inmates overdose after snorting heroin

CATLETTSBURG (AP) — Authorities say 8 female inmates were taken to the hospital after overdosing on heroin at a Kentucky jail.

News outlets report Boyd County Detention Center Jailer Joe Burchett says it happened Saturday night. Burchett says the women were hospitalized after snorting heroin in a jail bathroom. They were treated with the overdose-reversing drug Narcan. All survived and were released hours later.

Inmate Felicia Hayes is accused of smuggling the drug into the jail when she was arrested on drug trafficking charges Thursday. Burchett says the drug was likely secured in a body cavity, evading the standard strip search. The facility doesn’t have an x-ray machine.

Police recovered both heroin and cocaine from the scene.

The eight women were charged with promoting contraband. Twenty-four-year-old Hayes faces additional charges including drug possession.

___

Community groups sought to host Kentucky Proud dinners

FRANKFORT (AP) — Kentucky agriculture officials say community organizations are being invited to apply to host Kentucky Proud dinners that showcase local food products.

The state Department of Agriculture says the Kentucky Proud “Farm to Fork Program” will provide funding to qualifying applicants for the dinners.

The program also promotes local agritourism businesses.

Approval will be based upon the date the completed applications are received by the agriculture department and the availability of program funds.

Officials say no more than two events in a single county will be approved.

The department says applications may be submitted through Oct. 17 or until funds are exhausted. Successful applicants must hold their events no later than Nov. 30, 2017.

Funding is made possible through a grant from the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund.

___

Norton, UofL partner to form pediatric cancer institute

LOUISVILLE (AP) — Norton Healthcare and the University of Louisville say they have partnered to form the Norton Children’s Cancer Institute.

A joint statement on Monday said the program’s goals are to offer new types of care for pediatric cancer patients, to increase access to clinical trials, to develop new research and to recruit more specialists.

Norton official Thomas D. Kmetz said the institute is expected to become a “beacon of hope” for children across the state.

The statement says Norton Healthcare and the University of Louisville will work together to staff the institute, and Norton will commit $1 million annually to UofL for pediatric oncology research and physician recruitment.