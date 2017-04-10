3rd annual Derby Dash coming up

The Kentucky Derby is set for May 6, and the annual “Derby Dash,” a two-mile run through the streets of downtown Harlan to benefit Christ’s Hands, takes place the same day.

Christ’s Hands Director Bryan Toll said this is the third running of the Derby Dash.

“We’re excited about it and we’re looking forward to keeping it going in the future,” Toll said.

Toll explained the event has its beginnings in a school project.

“It was started by Blake Blevins — a student at Harlan County High School — three years ago as a community project for the Rogers Scholars program,” Toll said.

According to the Center for Rural Development’s website at centeryouthprograms.com, Rogers Scholars is the Center for Rural Development’s flagship youth program. The program “provides leadership and college scholarship opportunities to help upcoming high school juniors in southern and eastern Kentucky develop the skills they need to seize their potential as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.”

Toll explained this year’s route will be covering only flat terrain and will not include Ivy Hill or any other steep incline.

“It’s a flat route,” he said. “The route will start and end at the Harlan Center. It will run through town and will go in front of Christ Hands.”

Toll says the event is for all ages.

“There will also be a mark at the one and a quarter-mile point,” Toll said. “We’ll give awards for win, place and show for that. Whoever crosses that line first will win that portion, but there will also be category winners at the end.”

The event is to benefit Christ’s Hands. Registration fees are $15 for ages 10 and under, $20 for ages 11 to 17, $25 for 18 and up.

“This is the only fundraiser that Christ’s Hands does,” Toll said. “All proceeds will benefit Christ’s Hands.”

The race will begin at 9 a.m. on May 6. Participants may pre-register or register the day of the race at 8:30 a.m. at the Harlan Center. The first 50 people who pre-register will receive a complimentary T-shirt. Registration forms may be obtained from Christ’s hands, Core Fitness, the Harlan County Judge-Executive’s Office, the Harlan Center, Odie’s Gym or from the Christ’s Hands website at www.christshandsky.org/.

Photo submitted Participants line up for the 2016 installment of the Derby Dash.

