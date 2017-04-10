Finalists named in presidential search for SKCTC

VERSAILLES — Kentucky Community and Technical College System President Jay Box has announced the finalists for the position of president/CEO of Southeast Kentucky Community College and Technical College.

The finalists are:

Dr. Barry Vann, founding chair and director of doctoral programs in leadership and professor of higher education and geography, University of the Cumberlands;

Dr. Scott Behrens, dean of associate in arts programs, Hillsborough Community College, Tampa, Florida; and

Dr. Vic Adams, chief Workforce Solutions officer/vice president, Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College.

The candidates are scheduled for on-campus visits and interviews April 27 and 28 at the SKCTC Cumberland campus.

During the visits, candidates will meet with SKCTC faculty, staff, students, the board of directors and local leaders.

The public also will have an opportunity to meet the candidates at the following forums: April 27 – Dr. Barry Vann, community forum from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and student/faculty/staff forum from 10 to 11 a.m.; April 27 – Dr. Scott Behrens, community forum from 8:45 to 9: 45 a.m. and student/faculty/staff forum from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 a.m.; April 28 – Dr. Vic Adams, community forum from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and student/faculty/staff forum from 8:45 to 9: 45 a.m.

Community forums and student/faculty/staff forums will be held at the Godbey Appalachian Center Theatre in room 104.

To learn more about the candidates, visit https://southeast.kctcs.edu/presidential_search/candidate_information.aspx.

Candidates to visit Cumberland campus