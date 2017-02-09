Pair facing drug charges

A man and a woman are facing multiple charges, including drug possession, after police allegedly found a bag of methamphetamine on their kitchen table.

Eugene Farley Jr, 39, and Tabitha Stanton Farley, 28, both of Holmes Mill, were arrested by Kentucky State Police Trooper Kenny Abner on Wednesday.

According to the citation issued to Eugene Farley, Abner was serving an arrest warrant on Tabitha Stanton Farley at an address on KY 38 at approximately 1:30 p.m. when he saw a baggie of suspected methamphetamine on the kitchen table in plain view. There was also a small empty baggie located underneath the baggie containing the suspected methamphetamine. Eugene Farley was placed under arrest at approximately 2:19 p.m.

The citation issued to Tabitha Stanton Farley states Abner asked both Tabitha Stanton Farley and Eugene Farley who the drugs belonged to. Neither wanted to claim the drugs until both were placed under arrest. Tabitha Stanton Farley was placed under arrest at approximately 2:39 p.m.

Eugene Farley was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $3,000 full cash bond.

Tabitha Stanton Farley was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also served with a bench warrant for failure to appear. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on two $3,000 full cash bonds.

A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which government must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Reach Joe P. Asher at 606-909-4132 or on Twitter @joe_hde.

