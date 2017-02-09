Southeast celebrates workforce month

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) is the largest provider of workforce training in the Commonwealth preparing 82 percent of the state’s skilled trades workers and awarding 69 percent of allied health credentials. Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College (SKCTC) is highlighting its role in educating the local workforce during Career and Technical Education Month.

It’s no secret that those who earn a postsecondary credential are in demand, earn more and suffer less unemployment. But, many people may not realize a four-year degree is not necessary to build the skills needed for a high paying job. Southeast offers programs that can be completed in four months or less that lead to careers that pay up to $60,000.

“There are many people who are unemployed or stuck in low-wage jobs that think they don’t have the time or money to get training,” said Dr. Vic Adams, Vice President for Workforce Solutions. “But they can improve their family’s lives and work toward achieving their dreams in a very short time, and there are many ways to pay for college.”

SKCTC is home to the Kentucky Coal Academy, Small Business Development Center, & the Kentucky Safety Training Institute. Continuing Education programs are offered for Master Electricians, Master Plumbers, and Journeyman & Master Heating Ventilation & Air Conditioning Technicians. A recent partnership has been developed with Americana Comfort to provide apprenticeship and employment opportunities to our technical program graduates. Working closely with EKCEP, Southeast helps to retrain dislocated miners in Computer & Information Technologies, Medical Coding & Advanced Manufacturing. Most recently, Southeast has established a Fiber Optic Training course to meet the needs of the planned expansion of high speed internet into Eastern Kentucky.

Kentuckians who further their education at Southeast also help further the state’s economy, which means there’s more funding available for infrastructure, education and other needs. A recently released study shows Kentucky is in the bottom five of least educated states. A better educated work force positively affects existing employers and Kentucky’s ability to attract new businesses, all of which need skilled workers.

For more information on high-wage, high-demand career and technical programs at Southeast, visit southeast.kctcs.edu.

Photo submitted Students in the HVAC Program get hands-on training at the SKCTC Harlan campus. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Workforce-Month.jpg Photo submitted Students in the HVAC Program get hands-on training at the SKCTC Harlan campus.