Harlan’s Busroe receives Jones award

In its fourth year of existence, the Wallace “Wah Wah” Jones Award, named in honor of the University of Kentucky All-American and Harlan High School star, is coming home.

Harlan High School senior Noah Busroe, who like the legendary Jones is a multi-sport standout at HHS, was notified Wednesday that he will receive the award at this year’s Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards Ceremony on March 14 in the Bluegrass Ballroom at the Lexington Center, just before the Sweet 16 opens at Rupp Arena.

Nominees were submitted from across the state to the Jones family for this prestigious award for senior multi-sport athletes who excel equally in their classroom and contribute greatly to their community. “All of the nominees were very deserving and this decision gets more difficult to make each year,” said Wallace “Wah” Jones, son of the late “Wah Wah” Jones.

Busroe, a senior at Harlan High School, has played basketball, baseball, football and ran track during his high school career, while maintaining a 4.0 grade point average. Busroe’s remarkable career includes a 100 percent steal percentage last season as center fielder, a position that he has held on the varsity team all four years of high school. He has also led the team in minutes played every year as the varsity point guard and holds the all-time school 40-yard dash record with a time of 4.48 seconds. Busroe says his greatest athletic accomplishment was in track last year when he encouraged three freshmen to join him in competing as a 4×100 relay team.

“Watching my younger teammates grow in confidence and ability with each race and celebrating our victories together was something that I will never forget,” he said.

Busroe has had a good senior season in basketball, leading the Dragons to a 13-11 record to this point, including a runner-up finish in the 13th Region All “A” Classic last month.

“Since I became coach, Noah has been committed to the program. His leadership has been a valuable tool for me in my first year,” said Harlan coach Derrick Akal. “Noah has a bright future, and he will do well at anything he chooses to do.”

Wallace “Wah Wah” Jones Sr. was a two-sport All-American at the University of Kentucky, playing for legendary coaches Adolph Rupp and Bear Bryant, winning two national championships and an NIT. Jones is the only player at the University of Kentucky to have his jerseys retired in both sports. In addition to basketball and football, Jones was a pitcher with the Wildcats and a member of the UK track and field team. He won a gold medal in the 1948 Summer Olympics with Rupp’s “Fabulous Five” and the Phillips 66ers. After college, Jones went on to play in the National Basketball Association with the Indianapolis Olympians. During his tremendous athletic career Jones was the image of sportsmanship and is respected throughout the world.

Jones is recognized as the best athlete in Harlan High School history, and perhaps the 13th Region, as a three-sport standout for the Dragons. He led Harlan to the county’s only state basketball championship in 1944.

HHS senior to be honored during Sweet 16