News in Brief

Bill advances to make it a hate crime to attack police

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a bill that would make it a hate crime to attack law enforcement officers and other first responders.

The measure cleared the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. The bill’s opponents included members of the Black Lives Matter movement.

State Rep. Kevin Bratcher, the bill’s lead sponsor, says people attacking first responders should face “the full brunt of Kentucky law.”

Louisville attorney Julie Kaelin says the bill offers nothing but “lip service.” She says adding hate-crimes status would not give judges the authority to increase penalties for attacking law officers or other first offenders.

A judge could cite the finding of a hate crime in denying probation at the time of sentencing. Such a finding could be cited by the parole board in denying parole.

Pennsylvania fire company turns to ‘naughty bingo’ for cash

HOMETOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania volunteer fire company is turning to titillation to raise money.

The Hometown Volunteer Fire Company in Schuylkill (SKOOL’-kil) County is getting ready to host its second adults-only naughty bingo night.

Winners don’t get money, they get “adult toys.”

The first event last year drew a standing-room crowd with people from several surrounding counties and even New Jersey. Hometown is a tiny village in Rush Township, about 70 miles northeast of Harrisburg.

The next naughty bingo night is March 11. The fire company is selling 160 tickets at $20 each.

Firefighter Jason Messerschmidt says people tire of the same old fundraisers, which typically rely on the same people to spend money. This event is designed to raise money from a larger, more diverse crowd.

New bridge span on Lake Barkley to be set in place

CANTON, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the new 550-foot main span of the Lake Barkley Bridge will be set in place next week.

The $20 million steel basket-handle arch will replace the Henry Lawrence Memorial Bridge, which was built in 1932. The new bridge crosses the lake at Canton in Trigg County along US 68.

The old bridge had two travel lanes, and the new span will have four, plus a 10-foot multi-use trail.

On Feb. 14, the arch will be floated next to the main piers and raised about 80 feet. Barges then will move the span between piers and the arch will be lowered into position on the piers.

While the work is going on, US 68 could be closed for up to 48 hours.

Grant program seeks projects using recycled waste tires

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — State environmental officials are accepting grant proposals for projects in Kentucky that promote use of recycled waste tires.

The Energy and Environment Cabinet says the grant has been used to fund crumb rubber mulch for landscaping projects in recent years. But the cabinet says it is encouraging applicants to expand the scope of potential projects for the current grant cycle.

In addition to landscaping mulch projects, the cabinet is seeking requests for walking trails, sidewalks or other surfaces, horse trailer or stall mats, tree wells or other products using recycled Kentucky tires.

Projects not eligible for grant funding include athletic field or playground applications.

Grant funding comes from the Waste Tire Trust Fund, an endowment established in 1998 by the Kentucky General Assembly to receive fees collected from new tire sales.

Son pleads guilty, mentally ill to stabbing father at church

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who told police he was “moved by the message” before stabbing his father at a church service has pleaded guilty but mentally ill.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2kHSDNP) 21-year-old Ethan Andrew Buckley entered the plea to a first-degree assault charge on Monday.

Buckley was arrested in August 2016 after police found his father, David Buckley, with neck wounds at a Baptist church in Bowling Green, about 70 miles north of Nashville, Tennessee.

Police said Ethan Buckley told officers he’d had thoughts of killing his father and that he stabbed David Buckley with a pocket knife.

Ethan Buckley accepted an offer from prosecutors recommending a 10-year prison sentence. His sentencing is scheduled March 28.

Boyd County deputy suspended after racist Facebook post

ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) — A deputy sheriff in eastern Kentucky has been suspended after authorities say he made a racist comment on Facebook.

Local media outlets reported Tuesday that Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Woods confirmed in a statement that the post came from the deputy but did not name him. He was suspended for 24 days without pay.

The suspension began Jan. 25, and Wood says it is the maximum disciplinary action allowed by policy.

He says any other comments about the action would be improper since it concerns personnel action involving an employee of the office.

Police: Trooper shoots at suspect driving toward him

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say they are investigating after a trooper shot at and wounded a suspect who drove toward him.

Police said in a statement that a trooper responding to the scene of a domestic disturbance Tuesday night in Madison County exited his cruiser and located the man who was believed to be involved in the dispute sitting in a truck. The statement says the man drove directly toward the trooper, who fired his weapon.

Police say the wounded suspect was taken to the University of Kentucky hospital for treatment. The trooper wasn’t injured.

Authorities did not release the identities or races of the suspect or the trooper.

No injuries in fire at Campbellsville University

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A fire that damaged a sports facility at Campbellsville University has been extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

The university says H&W Sport Shop Ronnie Hord Fieldhouse caught fire around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The university said in a news release that men’s soccer coaches discovered the fire inside the locker room storage and laundry area.

Athletics Director Rusty Hollingsworth said the Taylor County Fire Department extinguished the fire quickly.

The fieldhouse was dedicated to former Tiger and longtime supporter Ronnie Hord, the former owner of H&W Sport Shop in Campbellsville.