Bevin to deliver State of the Commonwealth address

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is preparing to deliver his State of the Commonwealth address.

Bevin is scheduled to speak to a joint session of the state House and Senate on Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m. EST. KET will broadcast the speech live.

This will be Bevin’s second address to a joint session of the General Assembly. Bevin, who took office in December 2015, spoke to lawmakers last year when he unveiled his budget proposal. But it will be his first speech since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives.

Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover said he hopes Bevin will focus on “all of the positive things that are going on.”