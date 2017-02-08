Howard receives CARES award

Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) recently honored 12 employees from across its Kentucky and West Virginia system in Lexington.

Employee representatives from each ARH community who had been named as their respective hospital’s Annual CARES winner were recognized during the system’s Board of Trustees meeting.

Tammy Howard, who has seven years of service with ARH and is a cafeteria and kitchen helper, was honored because of her proven dedication and commitment to exceeding the ARH CARES Standards (Communication, Attentive, Respectful, Environment and Special) at Harlan ARH Hospital.

According to Howard’s supervisor Jeanne Barnes, director of dietetic services, Howard’s primary role has been the establishment of the evening cafeteria services. Howard has consistently brought a level of professionalism and caring to all the family members, staff, physicians and community members she encounters each evening. In fact Howard personally ensures everyone is satisfied with their food. She has gone out of her way by fixing a quick salad or frying chicken for customers if that is what they are craving.

“Tammy is one of the most caring and compassionate employees she has ever met. She goes above and beyond to serve guests and staff,” said Barnes.

During the award ceremony, CARES winners received a plaque in recognition of their achievement. “These employees have been recognized as going above and beyond to care for our patients, the communities we serve and their coworkers,” ARH President and CEO Joe Grossman said. “We are very proud of each of our CARES winners and sincerely appreciate their dedication to a health system that means so much to our communities.”