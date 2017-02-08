Woman gets 35 years in prison

A Harlan woman was sentenced to 35 years in prison in Harlan Circuit Court on Monday for multiple charges including complicity to murder.

Melissa Brown Fultz, 32, appeared with her attorney Ronald Findell in front of Harlan Circuit Judge Kent Hendrickson for sentencing. Commonwealth’s Attorney Parker Boggs and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jonathan Lee were in court for the state.

Fultz was arrested along with co-defendant Christopher Hill on charges stemming from the Aug. 16, 2015 death of April Dean.

According to previous reports, the case began when Kentucky State Police troopers were called to a structure fire on Aug. 16, 2015, after a report of a person being trapped inside the residence. Dean, 26, was found unresponsive inside her residence which had become engulfed with fire. KSP Arson Investigator Josh Bunch was called to the scene to conduct an investigation, as well as the State Fire Marshal. Kentucky State Police Det. Josh Howard arrested Fultz on Sept. 4 and Hill on Sept. 5 on charges of first-degree arson and murder, in connection with the fatal house fire at Stanfill. KSP Arson Investigator Josh Bunch was called to the scene to conduct an investigation as well as the State Fire Marshal.

The grand jury handed down a 14-count indictment on Nov. 2, 2015. The indictment states Fultz engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to April Dean, thereby causing her death.

The indictment charged Fultz with nine counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for endangering the lives of firefighters James Billings, Gary Turner, Gerald Smith, Corey Miller, David Vaughn, Travis Nelums, Carl Hensley, Adam Napier, and Ashley Hatfield, who were required to enter the burning structure in an attempt to save April Dean. The indictment also contains one count of first-degree wanton endangerment due to Robert Perkins having to enter the burning structure. The last count of the indictment charged Fultz with first-degree persistent felony offender, due to earlier convictions in Harlan Circuit Court.

Fultz entered a plea of guilty on Jan. 18 to charges including an amended charge of complicity to murder, first- and second-degree arson, ten counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Following the state’s recommendation, Hendrickson sentenced Fultz to a total of 35 years in prison. Fultz was remanded into custody to begin serving her sentence.

Co-defendant Hill was sentenced to 50 years in prison on June 2.

In other court activity:

• Jonathan Baldwin, 29, was sentenced to a total of seven years in prison third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree persistent felony offender. He was additionally order to pay restitution in the amount of $500;

• Brandon Saylor, 31, was sentenced to a total of seven years in prison. He was sentenced to seven years for second-degree robbery to run concurrently with a five-year sentence for first-degree escape and third-degree assault on a police officer which Saylor had been granted probation for a period of five years. However, the court ordered Saylor’s probation revoked on Feb. 1. Saylor was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $3,000.

