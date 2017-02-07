Spike in flu cases closes some schools

A recent outbreak of influenza cases in Harlan County has closed a public school system as well as a local private school.

Medical professionals are again reminding everyone of the importance of vaccination while stressing the immediate need for people with illness in their household to stay home and prevent the further spread of current flu strains.

C.D. Morton, superintendent of the Harlan Independent School District, said he noticed an issue with spreading illness on Friday when students and staff reported an increased incidence of strep infections as well as influenza.

In addition to some who were checking out of school early, Morton noted that teachers also reported needing to be home because their own children were sick. “And by Monday we (began) having an issue finding enough available substitutes,” he said.

When attendance dropped below the 85 percent level, Morton said, the decision was made to close the schools, give their custodians the room to work, and see if the situation improved over the next two days.

Spreading illness also led to the closing of Harlan County Christian School that is planned to last until Thursday. School administrator Michael Lawson said his school was struggling with the same sorts of issues as the city schools.

“Where we are a much smaller school, this hits us quite a bit,” Lawson said. “It’s hard to replace teachers.”

Available staff reported to the school Tuesday in order to clean and disinfect the building, he added.

As to the situation in the county school system, Superintendent Mike Howard said his staff was keeping a close eye on things, “and so far, we’re hanging on pretty well.”

Absentees may rise in a single school due to circumstances in an individual community, Howard said, but the entire system has not as yet been affected to the point a general closure was prudent.

“We are not nearly as low as what’s been reported in the city and, countywide at least, attendance is not down that much,” he said, “but it is certainly an issue we take seriously.

“Our custodial staff is alert to this and they are working very hard in all our facilities,” he added. “They do a great job cleaning everything the way it needs to be done.”

Harlan ARH Hospital reported a recent trend of increase in the number of positive flu tests since mid-January: two (2) cases for the week ended Jan. 14, 25 at week ended Jan. 21, 13 at week ended Jan. 28, 24 with two hospitalizations at week ended Feb. 4, and 16 so far this week.

Not all local flu tests are run through the hospital’s lab, ARH officials noted. Private physician offices and non ARH clinics have their own services for these, which would likely add to the numbers significantly.

”First of all, it’s very important for people to get the flu shot,” said Dr. Abiodun Akisanya, pediatrician in the ARH Daniel Boone Clinic. “They are easy to get. You can walk in any doctors office or the local pharmacies and not have to wait.

“Secondly, during this outbreak it is even more important that you make sure and identify the illness early and then stay home until you get better, ” he said. “It’s a very bad decision to take a day out of school and then get the family out for shopping and spread the flu all over.

“The third critical point is to make sure everyone washes their hands properly and frequently,” he added. “It is important for children to wash their hands after they play, after they go to the restroom, before they eat, or even just every few hours to keep them clean. Keep hand sanitizer with you at all times and use it frequently as well.”

Dr. Abiodun Akisanya http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Dr.-Akisanya-for-web.jpg Dr. Abiodun Akisanya Courtesy of Harlan ARH Hospital http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Flu-graph.jpg Courtesy of Harlan ARH Hospital