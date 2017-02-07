Pair indicted for complicity to murder

A man and woman have been indicted for complicity to commit murder after allegedly attempting to purchase a handgun in order to cause injury or death to another person.

The grand jury handed down indictments on Monday against James Edward Starrett, 42, and Melissa Starrett, 47, both of Lejunior.

According to a press release from Kentucky State Police, Det. Kevin Miller presented the evidence to the grand jury which led to an indictment for both Melissa and James Starrett.

A previous report states Kentucky State Police received a call on Dec. 22 about an individual missing from the LeJunior community. KSP Master Trooper Michael Cornett began a missing person’s investigation on Hershel Starrett, 58, of LeJunior. KSP troopers, detectives, and members of the Harlan County Rescue Squad searched the area around Hershel Starrett’s residence and were unable to locate him. Through investigation, Detectives were able to determine that Melissa Starrett and James Starrett had attempted to purchase a firearm for the purpose to cause injury or death to an individual other than Hershel Starrett.

According to the indictments, Melissa and James Starrett “agreed to aid one or more persons in the planning or commission of that crime…by purchasing a firearm in promotion or facilitation of the murder of Joshua Starrett, or as a substantial step in aiding one or more persons in the planning or commission of the crime of murder.”

Mellissa and James Starrett were each indicted for conspiracy to commit murder and receiving stolen property (firearm). Both are lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Case is still under investigation by Miller.

In other police activity:

• Travis Davidson, 23, of Cumberland, was arrested on an indictment warrant on Sunday. He was indicted for first-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond;

• Rachel Brock, 39, of Cumberland, was arrested on an indictment warrant by Cumberland City Police Sgt. John Teagle on Saturday. She was indicted for second-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking under $500. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,000 unsecured bond.

A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which government must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

James Starrett Melissa Starrett

