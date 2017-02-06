Teacher receives NSHSS honor

Harlan County High School teacher Sandy Melton has been selected as a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction by the National Society of High School Scholars.

Melton, an English teacher, was nominated by student Makala Pace, a senior at the school.

Members of the NSHSS are invited annually to nominate the educator who has made the most significant contribution to their academic career.

The honor recognizes exemplary educators whose passion and devotion inspire their students to grow and develop as scholars, leaders and citizens.

The mission of NSHSS is to advance the goals and aspirations of high-achieving students through unique learning experiences, scholarships, internships, international study and peer networks.

“Dedicated educators who exhibit a commitment to excellence deserve our highest praise and appreciation,” said NSHSS President James W. Lewis. “Through our Educators of Distinction program and the grants we provide to support professional development and enrich classroom instruction, we hope to acknowledge and encourage the work of the teachers, counselors and administrators who are shaping the intellect and character of our young scholars.”

