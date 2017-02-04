Posted on by

Students receive dental screenings

Photo submitted In January, local dentists Dr. Matt Nunez and Dr. Stephen Bryson visited Harlan Elementary School and Harlan Middle School to provide a very basic dental health screening for all students in kindergarten through sixth grade. The Elgin Foundation made it possible for students if they needed a follow-up service. Debby Howard with the FRYSC program was the contact person.


