Students receive dental screenings

Photo submitted
In January, local dentists Dr. Matt Nunez and Dr. Stephen Bryson visited Harlan Elementary School and Harlan Middle School to provide a very basic dental health screening for all students in kindergarten through sixth grade. The Elgin Foundation made it possible for students if they needed a follow-up service. Debby Howard with the FRYSC program was the contact person.
Photo submitted In January, local dentists Dr. Matt Nunez and Dr. Stephen Bryson visited Harlan Elementary School and Harlan Middle School to provide a very basic dental health screening for all students in kindergarten through sixth grade. The Elgin Foundation made it possible for students if they needed a follow-up service. Debby Howard with the FRYSC program was the contact person.