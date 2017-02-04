Pet of the Week

Courtesy of Harlan County Animal Shelter

Meet Polli! She is 2- to 3-years old and is looking for her forever home. Polli is very loving and sweet, and will roll over for you to rub her belly. She is available for adoption at the Harlan County Animal Shelter. All potential adopters must go through a background check, $25 nonrefundable. The adoption fee is $100 for a dog, and $75 for a cat. The fee includes vaccinations upon entry to the shelter and additional vaccines for that species upon adoption, a rabies vaccine along with spaying/neutering. If you are interested in meeting Polli or any of the other adoptable cats or dogs, the shelter can be reached at 606-573-8867.

