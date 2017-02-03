Noe begins 10-year sentence

A Smith man was ordered to begin serving a 10-year prison term after his probation was revoked in Harlan Circuit Court.

Joshua Noe, 31, appeared with his attorney William Seidelman in front of Harlan Circuit Judge Kent Hendrickson on Wednesday. Commonwealth’s Attorney Parker Boggs was present for the state.

Noe had been granted probation after entering a plea of guilty to charges of theft by unlawful taking over $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree persistent felony offender.

An indictment handed down by the grand jury on Oct. 28, 2013 states Noe took transformers valued over $10,000 from Manalapan Mining Company on June 6, 2013. The indictment additionally states Noe caused damages to property totaling more than $1,000.

Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Winston Yeary presented evidence to the grand jury resulting in the indictment.

According to the order revoking Noe’s probation, he failed to abide by the terms of his probation. The order states Noe tested positive for Suboxone on Oct. 11. He also tested positive for methamphetamine and benzodiazepines. Noe additionally failed to complete a halfway house program and absconded from probation, and incurred new felony charges related to an incident at Walmart on Jan. 23.

Hendrickson ordered Noe’s probation revoked, remanding him into custody to begin serving a 10-year sentence.

In other court activity:

• Glessie Gilbert, 28, of Baxter, was ordered to begin serving a five-year sentence after her probation was revoked. Gilbert had been granted probation after entering a plea of guilty to first-degree promoting contraband, second- and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Brandon Saylor, 31, of Cumberland, was ordered to begin serving a two-year sentence after his probation was revoked. Saylor had been granted probation after entering a plea of guilty to charges of receiving stolen property under $10,000 and theft by deception under $500.

