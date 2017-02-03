Lipfird trial reset

The trial of former Harlan County Sheriff Marvin J. Lipfird has been rescheduled to begin March 28 at 10:15 a.m.

Lipfird was indicted for the theft of public funds and property in November.

According to the U.S. District Court Clerk’s Office in London, Lipfird is scheduled for a jury trial in front of U.S. District Judge Gregory F. VanTatenhove. The trial was originally set to begin on Jan. 17. Lipfird, represented by attorney David S. Hoskins, filed a motion with the court requesting a continuance in order to analyze discovery (evidence) provided by the United States. The discovery consists of a large number of financial records and numerous witness statements.

Lipfird was arraigned in U.S. District Court on Nov. 17.

A previous report states a federal grand jury in Lexington returned an indictment charging Lipfird with theft of property from a federally funded program. The indictment alleges Lipfird abused his former position by misusing funds and property belonging to the Harlan County government. For example, the indictment alleges that Lipfird stole money from a fund that was intended for use in controlled drug purchases. Additionally, the indictment alleges that Lipfird sought reimbursement from the Harlan County government for numerous personal expenses, including food, alcohol, hotel rooms, and a subscription to a dating website. The indictment also alleges Lipfird caused Harlan County to pay a number of other fraudulent expenses, including duplicate payments for travel reimbursements and subscriber fees for a mobile telephone issued to a personal acquaintance. Overall, Lipfird is alleged to have taken thousands of dollars’ worth of funds, goods, and services during his tenure as Harlan County Sheriff.

Previous reports also state the investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The indictment was presented to the grand jury by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew T. Boone. Lipfird faces up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. However, any sentence following a conviction would be imposed by the Court after consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal statutes. Any indictment is an accusation only.

A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which government must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

