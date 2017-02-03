News in Brief

Ky. will quiz some taxpayers to avoid tax fraud

FRANKFORT (AP) — Some Kentucky taxpayers will have to pass a quiz before they can receive their tax refunds.

The Kentucky Department of Revenue announced Friday it will send letters to some taxpayers asking them to take an identity confirmation quiz online. Each person will have 30 days to answer “simple, personal questions.”

Once the quiz starts, people have a five-minute time limit and answer all three questions correctly to pass. People who only correctly answer two out of three questions will be given a bonus question. People who fail the quiz will be given a second quiz with a two-minute time limit.

The department will continue to process refunds for people who pass the quiz. Those who don’t will be required to submit additional identification documents, including a driver’s license or passport.

___

Court: Ky. must pay relatives who care for foster kids

LOUISVILLE (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that Kentucky must pay relatives who foster a child just like it pays adults who are licensed foster parents.

News outlets reported this week that this means relatives would receive payments until they obtain permanent custody.

Lawyer Richard Dawahare filed the lawsuit on behalf of a low-income woman denied foster payments for her two great-nephews.

Some say it’s what’s best for the children. Others worry how the state will afford it.

The Cabinet of Health and Family Services oversees foster care in Kentucky. Its website shows the average cost per child in foster care is $77 a day, depending on the child’s needs. Roughly 7,900 children are in state custody. About 300 live with relatives.

Agency spokesman Tim Feeley says they’re reviewing the decision.

___

2 Fort Campbell soldiers killed, suspect in custody

OAK GROVE (AP) — Authorities say two Fort Campbell soldiers have been killed and a juvenile injured following a domestic dispute near the Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

Kentucky State Police say in a statement it appears 35-year-old Jeremy Demar of Clarksville, Tennessee, was in a domestic dispute with his estranged wife, 32-year-old Pricilla Ann East, and found her at a home in Oak Grove, Kentucky, where he forced his way in Thursday night and fatally shot her and 28-year-old Christopher Ryan Hoch.

The statement said both were soldiers.

Police say a teenager received minor injuries in a confrontation with Demar, who fled with a young child.

The statement says Clarksville police later apprehended Demar and took him into custody. The child wasn’t injured.

Demar was charged Friday with murder, murder-domestic violence, burglary and assault. He is being held at the Montgomery County Jail. Records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

___

State juvenile justice officials encourage local initiatives

FRANKFORT (AP) — Juvenile justice officials in Kentucky are encouraging local initiatives to keep low-level juvenile offenders out of the criminal justice system.

The Department of Juvenile Justice says it will start accepting applications on Feb. 15 for a program that supports those efforts.

The agency says about $300,000 will be available through the federal Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. It says individual grants of up to $100,000 may be awarded.

Those funds will be used to support community-based delinquency prevention efforts aimed at keeping at-risk youth and first-time, non-serious offenders from entering the juvenile justice system.

Officials say the funds have been earmarked for public and private non-profit groups and for city and county governments that provide direct service programs for youngsters who are 10 to 14 years old.

___

Blue Grass Airport has record number of passengers

LEXINGTON (AP) — The Blue Grass Airport says is has set a new record for the number of people traveling through it.

The Lexington Herald-Leader cited a statement from the airport that says it had 1.3 million passengers in 2016, up 5.5 percent from the previous year. It is the third consecutive year that the Lexington airport has seen an increase in travelers.

The airport says a variety of factors have contributed to its growth, including new flights offered by Allegiant and United Airlines and upgraded flights offered by Delta Air Lines.

The airport offers nonstop flights to 18 destinations.

___

Navy investigating convoy’s display of Trump flag

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The Navy is investigating the apparent display of a Donald Trump presidential campaign flag by the lead vehicle in a military convoy.

The Virginian-Pilot reported (http://bit.ly/2jIH5HQ ) Thursday that the Navy has repeatedly warned sailors against appearing to endorse candidates while on the job.

The convoy belongs to a special warfare unit based in Virginia Beach. But the images of a pro-Trump flag on a vehicle’s antenna first circulated on social media and through news reports in Kentucky.

U.S. Rep. Scott Taylor called the behavior “inappropriate.” He’s a Republican from Virginia Beach, a Trump supporter and a former Navy SEAL.

___

Lisabeth T. Hughes named Ky. deputy chief justice

FRANKFORT (AP) — Lisabeth T. Hughes is the next Kentucky deputy chief justice.

Hughes replaces former Justice Mary C. Noble, who retired last year. Kentucky Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. announced the appointment Friday.

The deputy chief justice fills in with the chief justice cannot preside over a case or administrative matter.

A native of Princeton, Hughes represents the 4th judicial district, which encompasses Jefferson County. She was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2007 to fill a vacancy by the retirement of the late Justice William E. McAnulty Jr. She was elected in 2008 and re-elected in 2014. Hughes has served as a judge on state circuit and appeals courts.