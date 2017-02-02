Leadership program offered

Leadership Harlan County United is gearing up for 2017, offering an opportunity to learn leadership techniques and other such skills.

According to a press release, Leadership Harlan County United (LCHU) is a training and technical assistance program that builds teams of emerging leaders from Harlan County from differing boundaries of class, ethnicity, and geography. Selection is targeted to emerging leaders who have assumed leadership roles in their communities, but may not hold established positions. Participants in the program attend an opening session and six-day long training seminars during a seven-month period.

Leadership Harlan County United Chairman Jeremy Williams said LHCU provides community leaders and those who aspire to be a community leader with training and information intended to enhance their leadership abilities.

“It began in 1997,” Williams said. “It was an effort at Southeast Community College (now Southeast Technical and Community College) through their rural initiative program. They got together with several folks here in the county…to create a leadership program.”

Williams explained the LHCU attendees work on community development along with learning about different aspects of leadership. He also mentioned similar programs have sprung up because of LHCU.

“Leadership Bell County as well as Leadership East Kentucky were formed from the efforts of LHCU,” Williams said.

According to Williams, the program has had 16 installments so far, with approximately 260 people completing the program since it went into operation.

“We have alumni scattered all over the United States,” Williams said. “We’ve had mayors, we’ve had city council members, bankers and educators take the course. It’s definitely an eye-opening experience.”

Williams said the next session will begin in April and end in October.

“We will cover things like education, government, community development, environmental resources, health and human services, it’s an across the board sort of program,” Williams said.

Anybody interested in participating in LHCU should call Williams at 606-573-4464 and ask for an application.

Reach Joe P. Asher at 606-909-4132 or on Twitter @joe_hde