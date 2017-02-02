News in Brief

2 soldiers in critical condition after Fort Campbell crash

FORT CAMPBELL (AP) — Two soldiers injured in a helicopter crash at Fort Campbell remain in critical condition.

Master Sgt. Kevin Doheny is a spokesman for the 101st Airborne Division. He said in an email that the two soldiers are at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. A third soldier was released from the same hospital on Wednesday. Doheny said a fourth soldier was taken to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital at Fort Campbell and is in stable condition.

The soldiers’ identities haven’t been released.

The four were hurt when a UH-60 Black Hawk from the 101st crashed during training and caught fire Tuesday at the Army post, which is located along the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

___

Attorney general: WKU open records denials were illegal

BOWLING GREEN (AP) — Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has found that Western Kentucky University officials acted illegally by turning down open records requests from two student newspaper representatives.

The Daily News of Bowling Green reports that Beshear concluded in a Jan. 26 ruling that WKU’s decisions to turn down open records requests from Matthew Smith of the Kentucky Kernel and Nicole Ares of the College Heights Herald violated the state’s open records statute.

Both students last fall sought access to records related to sexual misconduct investigations.

The attorney general wrote that Smith and Ares must be allowed access to the disputed records, with the exception of personal identifiers of the complaintant and witnesses.

WKU general counsel Deborah Wilkinssaid said in an email Monday that the university is considering whether to appeal.

___

Federal utility expected to close trial over pollution claim

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority was expected to conclude a trial in which environmental groups accuse the utility’s power plant outside Nashville, Tennessee, of illegally polluting the Cumberland River with coal ash.

TVA attorneys would likely finish their defense and end the trial Thursday in Nashville federal court.

Tennessee Clean Water Network and Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association claim ash ponds from TVA’s Gallatin coal-fired power plant are seeping pollution into the Cumberland River, violating the Clean Water Act and permits.

TVA, a federal utility serving seven southeastern states, says it has followed permits and the law, and environmental groups haven’t proven otherwise.

The utility says decades of data show no effect on drinking water sources.

On Wednesday, Judge Waverly Crenshaw told the environmental groups to cite more specific evidence in later filings.

___

Clark Co. nature preserve grows by 77 acres

FRANKFORT (AP) — Kentucky officials say a nature preserve in Clark County has grown by 77 acres, thanks to a grant from the Kentucky Heritage Land Conservation Fund.

The Energy and Environment Cabinet says the Lower Howard’s Creek Nature and Heritage Preserve now spans more than 420 acres.

The popular hiking spot is near the Kentucky River on Athens-Boonsboro Road.

The acreage includes the John Holder Hiking Trail, which begins at the “Halls on the River” restaurant and which first opened to the public in 2012.

The Kentucky Heritage Land Conservation Fund holds a conservation easement on all the property. Most of the forested acreage is managed as part of the Kentucky State Nature Preserve system.

The land conservation fund is a state program funded in part by sale of “Nature’s Finest” license plates.

___

Fish and Wildlife Resources has new canoeing-kayaking page

FRANKFORT (AP) — Information about paddling creeks, rivers and lakes across Kentucky is available on a new canoeing and kayaking page of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources’ website.

Commissioner Gregory Johnson says the page is easier to find and provides information on department programs and resources. Johnson says the site provides specific information about sites, such as optimal water flow and fishing tips.

The department said in a news release that kayak fishing and other paddling activities are growing in popularity.

The release said the page has a free paddle sports safety course and a link to the “Where to Boat” page on the website. Users are able to sort by boating access sites or fishing waters by city or county, waterbody type, fish species desired and access type.