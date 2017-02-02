Shadow forecasts more winter

While this winter has been short of snow and ice, Punxsutawney Phil predicted that winter will continue for six more weeks. For those of us in the Tri-State area, this could mean anything from high temperatures in the mid-50s and thunderstorms to a crippling snowstorm that shuts down main roads and schools for a few days or weeks.

Punxsutawney Phil is the most celebrated groundhog in history and has been predicting the forecast in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania for 130 years. His handlers claim that an annual sip of a special elixir has kept him alive and healthy, adding years to his life with every sip.

In 1887, the holiday was adopted nationwide. When the groundhog pops out of his or her hole on the morning of Feb. 2 and sees his shadow, that means six more weeks of winter. However, if it is cloudy and there is no shadow to be seen, spring is right around the corner.

Relying on the forecast of an elderly plant-munching rodent may seem whimsical at best, however this tradition has deep German-American roots. Murmeltiertag, German for Groundhog Day, is celebrated annually on Feb. 2 and traditionally includes celebrations throughout the day which include food, plays and speeches about the impending weather forecast.

While there is no scientific evidence to back up Punxsutawney Phil’s shadowy prediction, he has statistically been wrong at least a handful of times. Since his start, he has predicted an early spring only 17 times while forecasting a continuance of winter 101 times. Nine years of data are missing from the history.

If the forecast from a groundhog, whistle pig or woodchuck does not slake your curiosity, rest easy knowing that there are only 44 calendar days until the spring equinox on March 20.

In recent years, Groundhog Day has made an appearance in pop culture such as the 1993 film Groundhog Day in which actor Bill Murray portrays a meteorologist who is forced to relive the same day over and over again until he sees the error of his ways.

Chris Jones | Daily Enterprise Contrary to the current temperatures and weather trend, six more weeks of winter is on the way according to Punxsutawney Phil — the most famous groundhog in the country. The silhouette of Cowan Mill was captured on a recent winter evening in Lee County, Virginia. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Cowan-Mill-silhouette.jpg Chris Jones | Daily Enterprise Contrary to the current temperatures and weather trend, six more weeks of winter is on the way according to Punxsutawney Phil — the most famous groundhog in the country. The silhouette of Cowan Mill was captured on a recent winter evening in Lee County, Virginia.