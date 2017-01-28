Hatfield ‘traveling with a purpose’ at UK

Traveling the globe, being surrounded by new cultures and learning more about yourself, all while making a positive impact in the world along the way… it seems surreal, doesn’t it? For Harlan County native, Sierra Hatfield, it’s reality.

Hatfield, 19, has found herself extremely busy since graduating Harlan County High School as a 2015 valedictorian. She is now attending the University of Kentucky and spends her free time preparing to travel to new countries through scholarships and financing opportunities provided by the university.

However, unlike most young adults, Hatfield doesn’t only think of her own desires when traveling. Instead, she chooses to dedicate her travels to something much bigger than herself: the well-being of those less fortunate than her. She refers to this as “traveling with a purpose,” as opposed to traveling only to appease oneself.

“I learned it’s not about changing the world; it’s about having a positive impact,” Hatfield replied when asked to reflect upon her time abroad.

Her most recent adventure took place earlier this month in the country of Ecuador. The trip allowed her to disconnect with the technology of the outside world and get up close and personal with the rain forest. While there Hatfield stayed at Jatun Sascha, a reserve which relies on volunteers, donations and their own farm to survive.

According to Hatfield, being surrounded by people who choose to coexist with the environment opened her eyes to how much is truly taken for granted in Western societies. While it helped her appreciate her own way of living, it also pushed her to begin making better lifestyle choices for herself as well as the world around her.

“We live in a land of plenty, and a lot of it is unnecessary. I feel like I’m more conscious now of how much energy I’m using and how much I waste,” said Hatfield.

Since her return, she has began making small adjustments in her everyday life, such as only using cruelty free makeup, making sure all of her light bulbs are LED and investing in a water filter so she can begin drinking her water out of the faucet, thus using less plastic.

While Hatfield has always shown an interest in political science, she hasn’t been quite positive as to what type of politics she’d like to go into. However, this experience has caused her to consider going into the study of environmental protection or natural energy, but Hatfield added, “don’t hold me to that just yet.”

Although Hatfield isn’t positive what she plans to do after graduating college, knowing she’s able to make a difference somewhere helps her find purpose in her life.

Hatfield, who has already visited Spain and Ecuador, says plans to travel as much as she possibly can, especially if it means helping others in the process. Some possibilities for her future travels include Laos, where she would like to involve herself with a program either allowing her to help teach English to children or help with agriculture.

While much of her family, due to their lack of experience with the matter, is extremely cautious of her travels, she says that her dad, who traveled with the military, is very supportive of her seeing as much of the world as she possibly can.

Hatfield is the daughter of Michael and Sabrina Hatfield, of Benham. She is considering law school after graduation and plans to focus on international law, perhaps with a focus on environmental protection.

When asked to give advice to anyone from her hometown who would like to “travel with a purpose” as she does, Hatfield replied by saying that the University of Kentucky, as well as many other colleges, make it decently affordable to travel. For example, her trip to Ecuador was paid for mostly through a scholarship and group fundraising. She says her best advice would be to make an action plan early on. One simply must choose a place to travel and start saving and filling out applications.

“It’s entirely possible to travel abroad,” Hatfield said.

Photo submitted Harlan County native Sierra Hatfield relaxed after a long day of exploring Girona, Spain. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Sierra-Hatfield.jpg Photo submitted Harlan County native Sierra Hatfield relaxed after a long day of exploring Girona, Spain.

HCHS graduate back from trip to Ecuador

By Ka’ssee Robinson Bear Tracks

Robinson is a writer for Bear Tracks, an electronic school newspaper at Harlan County High School.

