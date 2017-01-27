Foster indicted for murder

A Harlan woman has been indicted for murder after police allegedly found her 2-month-old child deceased at her residence in December.

Sierra D. Foster, 23, was indicted on multiple charges, including murder.

According to the five-count indictment handed down by the grand jury on Monday, Foster “manifested extreme indifference to human life and wantonly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to a minor and thereby caused the death of the minor.”

A press release issued soon after Foster’s arrest states Kentucky State Police Post 10 was contacted for assistance by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were assisting Harlan County Social Services with a welfare check at Eastbrook Station Road, apartment 28, and discovered a 2-month-old child deceased in the residence. Social Services had received a complaint in regards to the mother, Foster, being under the influence and unable to care for the child. KSP Detectives Josh Howard, Kevin Miller, Aaron Frederick, and KSP Troopers Jake Spurlock and Justin Barton responded to the apartment and began an investigation. Preliminary investigation indicates Foster was under the influence and had not cared for the child for at least 12 hours.

Foster was indicted for murder, first-degree criminal abuse, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree criminal abuse, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center without bond.

In other police activity:

• Ronnie Curtis, 49, of Evarts, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Danny Lewis on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Department was contacted on Wednesday in reference to a burglary that occurred in the Ages community on Monday. It was reported that Ronnie Curtis went to a residence in Ages and asked for a glass of water. The resident went to the refrigerator to get him a bottle of water and she was knocked unconscious. The victim stated that when she woke up she was upstairs and her hands and feet were bound with duct tape. Curtis was standing over top of her and after a period of time took the duct tape off of her. Curtis was on parole from a conviction in the state of Georgia. The Office of Probation and Parole and Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies met with the victim and an arrest warrant was obtained. The warrant was served at an Ages residence on Wednesday night.

Harlan County Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Brewer and Lewis were assisted in executing the warrant by Harlan City Police Officers Tyler Hensley and Justin Luttrell and Probation and Parole Officers Adam Brock and Zach Goins.

Curtis was charged with first-degree burglary, unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree assault. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation by Lewis.

• Bobby Johnson, 34, was arrested on an indictment warrant on Thursday by Benham City Police Chief Ryan Shepherd. Johnson was indicted for manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of a methamphetamine precursor, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree persistent felony offender. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which government must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Man charged with unlawful imprisonment