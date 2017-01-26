Clinic improvement projects close to completion

Officials at Harlan ARH Hospital have announced they are nearing the end of two long-awaited improvement projects for the Daniel Boone Clinic building.

First, a refurbished elevator was returned to operation this week, with a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony held Monday afternoon once final safety tests were completed and a state permit to operate was granted.

“We are very pleased to have the elevator fully operational once again,” said Donnie Fields, Community CEO at Harlan ARH.

The elevator had been out of operation for months following an irreparable mechanical failure. Because the replacement required construction, a lengthy process was involved in the design and permitting to meet state regulations governing any building project within healthcare facilities.

It also required Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Inc. to allocate approximately $240,000 to complete the work.

Second, a new entrance is currently under construction requiring patients and visitors to use alternative entrances to access the doctors’ office building. Construction managers’ report the project is ahead of schedule and the main doors should be available to the public once again by around Valentine’s Day.

This portion of the same construction project will feature a new automatic entryway similar to those installed at the hospital over a decade ago. The final portion of the project will include a drive-through canopy/awning that cannot be completed until the spring. At that time, new paving will also be added to also affect the grade so that surface water will be directed away from the entry.

“Thanks to the great support we have received from patients and friends in this community, we are pleased to be able to continue investing in the kinds of improvements that provide a safer, more comfortable and more attractive environment for everyone,” Fields said.

“This is an example of our commitment to one another,” Fields added. “Our doctors, providers, employees, volunteers and supporters from all across Harlan County’s many communities are working together to improve the quality of care and service we deliver to our patients.”

Photo submitted Local healthcare leaders celebrated the reopening of elevator service in the ARH Daniel Boone Clinic in Harlan on Monday afternoon with a brief ceremony. From left, Dr. Jameel Butt, chief of surgical services at Harlan ARH Hospital; Steven Brock, the hospital’s facility manager; and Jennifer Farley, RN, clinic head nurse. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DBC-Elevator.jpg Photo submitted Local healthcare leaders celebrated the reopening of elevator service in the ARH Daniel Boone Clinic in Harlan on Monday afternoon with a brief ceremony. From left, Dr. Jameel Butt, chief of surgical services at Harlan ARH Hospital; Steven Brock, the hospital’s facility manager; and Jennifer Farley, RN, clinic head nurse.