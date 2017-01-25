Woman allegedly stabs boyfriend

A Dayhoit woman is facing an assault charge after allegedly cutting a man with a knife and hitting him in the head.

Amber Ellison, 26, was arrested Tuesday by Kentucky State Police Trooper Kenny Sergent.

According to the citation, Sergent responded to Harlan ARH Hospital on a complaint of a man being stabbed. When Sergent arrived, he spoke with a man who stated Ellison, his girlfriend, had his cell phone earlier and would not give it back. She allegedly destroyed the cell phone and became violent, cutting the man with a knife on his right knee. The man advised that Ellison had also punched him in the head. He stated he then ran off and got a ride to the emergency room at Harlan ARH Hospital, where his wound was treated. The man also had two old stab wounds on his back and left hand which he said Ellison had caused in the past, but he had not reported the other incidents to police. Police located Ellison at her residence.

Ellison was charged with second-degree assault (domestic violence) and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Christopher S. Sargent, 25, of Cumberland, was arrested on an indictment warrant on Tuesday by Kentucky State Police Trooper Brandon Burton. He was indicted for second-degree assault.

According to the indictment, Christopher Sargent allegedly caused physical injury to a man by means of a deadly weapon.

He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Chase Pennington, 21, of Somerset, was arrested for probation violation by Harlan County Sheriff’s’s Deputy Travis Freeman on Tuesday. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,000 full cash bond.

A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which government must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

