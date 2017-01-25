Man sentenced for rape

A Lynch man was recently sentenced in Harlan Circuit Court to five years in prison for rape.

Toney Moore, aka Tyrone Moore, appeared in front of Harlan Circuit Judge Kent Hendrickson for sentencing on Thursday. Commonwealth’s Attorney Parker Boggs handled matters for the state. Moore was represented by attorney Will Seidelman.

According to the indictment handed down by the grand jury on March 23, 2015, Moore engaged in sexual intercourse with a female minor less than 16-years-old sometime during October 2014.

Kentucky State Police Det. Josh Brashears presented evidence to the grand jury resulting in the indictment.

Moore entered a plea of guilty on Nov. 2 to three counts of third-degree rape.

Hendrickson sentenced Moore to a total of five years in prison. Moore was also ordered to participate in the sexual offender treatment program while incarcerated. After serving his term, Moore will be released on an additional five-year conditional discharge through the Office of Probation and Parole. Moore will also be placed on the sexual offender registry for 20 years and is to have no contact with the victim.

Moore was remanded into custody to begin serving his sentence.

In other court activity, Manford Saylor, 34, of Pathfork, was sentenced on Thursday on charges of theft by unlawful taking less than $500, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance in improper container.

According to the indictment handed down by the grand jury on Nov. 16, 2015, Saylor stole various items from Virgil Wilder Jr. on Sept. 9, 2015.

The citation states when Saylor was placed under arrest, a bottle containing three pills was located in his sock. Saylor told police the pills were Xanax and he did not have a prescription for them.

Saylor was sentenced to a total of 12 months in county jail and remanded into custody.

Reach Joe P. Asher at 606-909-4132 or on Twitter @joe_hde

Toney Moore http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ToneyMoore.jpg Toney Moore