Wedding bells ring

Photos submitted
Proving it’s never too late to find love, a pair of residents at Harlan Health and Rehabilitation Center have tied the knot. Mitchell Slone, who has never been married, has been a resident at the facility for several years. He says he has found “the love of his life.” Mitchell met his new wife Juanita — who was a widow — several months ago when they moved into the same hall. The two became quick friends and soon fell in love. The pair became engaged just before Christmas.
Photos submitted Proving it’s never too late to find love, a pair of residents at Harlan Health and Rehabilitation Center have tied the knot. Mitchell Slone, who has never been married, has been a resident at the facility for several years. He says he has found “the love of his life.” Mitchell met his new wife Juanita — who was a widow — several months ago when they moved into the same hall. The two became quick friends and soon fell in love. The pair became engaged just before Christmas.