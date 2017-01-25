Wedding bells ring

Photos submitted

Proving it’s never too late to find love, a pair of residents at Harlan Health and Rehabilitation Center have tied the knot. Mitchell Slone, who has never been married, has been a resident at the facility for several years. He says he has found “the love of his life.” Mitchell met his new wife Juanita — who was a widow — several months ago when they moved into the same hall. The two became quick friends and soon fell in love. The pair became engaged just before Christmas.