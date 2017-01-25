News in Brief

Man pleads not guilty in triple shooting

LONDON (AP) — A man charged in a triple shooting has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and assault.

Media report Michael Paul Collier appeared in court Wednesday morning to answer to charges that he killed his father-in-law and wounded his estranged wife and another woman.

A statement from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting victims were found early Tuesday outside a residence near London. Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling pronounced Gordon Browning of East Bernstadt dead at the scene. Two women, Jessica Collier of London and Amy Lyons of Harrogate, Tennessee, were taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

The sheriff says the shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic argument.

Kathy Gail Middleton, who was charged with tampering with physical evidence in the case, also entered a not guilty plea.

___

Judge sets hearing in suit challenging Ky. abortion law

LOUISVILLE (AP) — A federal judge has scheduled a hearing for next month on a lawsuit seeking to block a new Kentucky law that requires doctors to perform an ultrasound prior to an abortion.

The Courier-Journal reports that U.S. District Judge David Hale has set the hearing for Feb. 16. He’ll hear arguments on whether he should order a temporary halt to the law passed by Kentucky legislators this month.

The measure took effect after Gov. Matt Bevin signed it into law. The new law also requires that abortion providers display and describe the ultrasound images to pregnant women, even if the women avert their eyes, which is permissible.

The law is being challenged as unconstitutional by the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky on behalf of the state’s only abortion provider.

___

Secret Service investigating woman’s anti-Trump tweet

LOUISVILLE (AP) — The U.S. Secret Service is investigating a Twitter posting by a Kentucky woman who suggested someone could assassinate President Donald Trump.

The agency’s field office in Louisville has interviewed Heather Lowrey and conducted a background check.

The tweet, according to a screenshot provided to The Courier-Journal, says “If someone was cruel enough to assassinate MLK, maybe someone will be kind enough to assassinate Trump.”

Special Agent Richard Ferretti said Tuesday that once the investigation concludes, the results will be sent to the U.S. Attorney’s office, which would decide on any potential charges. Federal law prohibits threats to the president and the crime is punishable by at least one year in prison and a maximum of five years.

Ferretti suggested Internet users “think twice” before sending social media posts.

___

Former UK nurse accused of stealing painkillers

LEXINGTON (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a former University of Kentucky Hospital nurse who is accused of stealing the painkiller fentanyl from the hospital by creating fake patient names.

Media reports say 36-year-old Richard L. Edwards of Lexington was indicted this week on 22 counts of criminal falsification of medical records and one count of theft. Each count is a felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Edwards had no comment Tuesday when contacted by phone.

The indictment says the falsifications occurred in August.

Edwards was a registered nurse in the emergency department.

A complaint warrant said Edwards “created fake patient names and withdrew fentanyl” from a machine that dispenses medicines to restricted personnel. The warrant says the value of the stolen medication totaled $1,052.34.

___

Some question whether sheriff should investigate rape case

OWENSBORO (AP) — Experts and law enforcement disagree on whether a western Kentucky sheriff should recuse his office from investigating a high-profile rape case with a wealthy, politically connected defendant.

The case involves Daviess County businessman and former University of Kentucky board chairman Billy Joe Miles, who was charged in September with rape, sodomy and bribery of a witness.

Experts told WFPL-FM’s Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting in Louisville that it would have been best for Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain to hand the investigation over to state police to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest.

The station reports that the men are friends, that Cain has traveled to Miles’ ranch in Bolivia and that the sheriff appears to be interjecting himself into the case in a way that favors Miles.

Cain said he’s done nothing wrong and is confident that his agency can handle the investigation with integrity.

___

Planned Parenthood leader in Ind., Ky. set to retire

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky’s president says she will be stepping down from the position this summer.

Betty Cockrum has led the organization in Indiana for 15 years and began in her current position when the group’s Indiana and Kentucky affiliates merged in 2013.

Cockrum tells the Indianapolis Business Journal that she plans to retire in June. The change in leadership comes as Planned Parenthood is facing increased opposition around the country and possible cuts in government funding.

The group won a federal lawsuit that blocked a 2011 Indiana law aiming to prevent Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood over its providing of abortion services. The group operates 17 clinics in Indiana and two in Kentucky, where it also offers general health screenings, contraceptives and other services.

___

U of L Foundation names new chairwoman

LOUISVILLE (AP) — The University of Louisville Foundation board has met for the first time with four new trustee members, and has elected one as its new chair.

Media outlets report that the board elected Diane Medley, managing partner of Louisville accounting firm MCM LLP, as chairwoman at its Tuesday meeting. The foundation, a nonprofit organization that oversees the university’s endowment, needed new leadership after former chairwoman Brucie Moore lost her seat when the legislature reorganized the university’s board of trustees.

During the meeting, Papa John’s CEO and new board director John Schnatter asked if the board’s complex investments in real estate have detracted from its focus on students.

Medley says she agrees with Schnatter that the board needs to look at all of its investments “to restore confidence in our investment strategies.”

___

WKU touts summer program for first-year students

BOWLING GREEN (AP) — Western Kentucky University is touting a new program aimed at easing students’ transition into college.

The program on the Bowling Green campus is called WKU Summer Start. Campus officials say it offers a summer introduction to college for first-year students, connecting them to campus life while living in residence halls.

WKU officials say the program allows students to complete six credit hours and take advantage of tuition savings. They get to know other new students and staff through social events and activities.

WKU Summer Sessions Coordinator Alicia Bingham says the program encourages faculty-student mentorships and will allow students to find out about campus resources that can help them throughout their college careers.