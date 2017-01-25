Southeast to offer mini sessions

Courtesy of SKCTC

Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College will be offering two mini sessions. On. Feb. 6, Southeast will launch a 12-week session with classes available in a variety of disciplines. If you’d rather move at a faster pace, check out the eight-week session that will begin on March 13. More than 15 courses are available. For more information, stop by one of the five campuses or log on to southeast.kctcs.edu. The Pathfinder, Southeast’s very own mascot, says “Register Now.”

Courtesy of SKCTC Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College will be offering two mini sessions. On. Feb. 6, Southeast will launch a 12-week session with classes available in a variety of disciplines. If you’d rather move at a faster pace, check out the eight-week session that will begin on March 13. More than 15 courses are available. For more information, stop by one of the five campuses or log on to southeast.kctcs.edu. The Pathfinder, Southeast’s very own mascot, says “Register Now.”