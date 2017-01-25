Gov. Bevin proclaims ‘School Choice Week’ in Ky.

FRANKFORT — Gov. Matt Bevin has proclaimed Jan. 22-28 as School Choice Week in Kentucky. Fourteen other governors and more than 500 mayors and county leaders have issued similar proclamations.

The largest-ever celebration of opportunity in education, National School Choice Week 2017 will feature more than 21,000 events, including more than 350 in Kentucky, seeking to start conversations about the options parents have, or want to have, for their children. Events include rallies, roundtable discussions, coffeehouse meet-ups, festivals, school fairs, and more.

“We are glad Gov. Bevin has officially proclaimed School Choice Week in Kentucky to honor the hundreds of events planned in his state,” said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. “Kentucky parents, like parents everywhere, want more options for their children’s education. We hope their enthusiasm for choice will be heard!”

Held every January, National School Choice Week is a nonpartisan, nonpolitical, independent public awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for every child. Through thousands of independently planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools and homeschooling.

For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com, or visit www.facebook.com/schoolchoiceweek

Joins leaders nationwide in celebrating opportunity in education