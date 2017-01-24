News in Brief

Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 wounded in Laurel Co. shooting

LONDON (AP) — Authorities say a triple shooting in Laurel County has left a man dead and two women critically wounded.

A statement from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting victims were found early Tuesday outside a residence near London. Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling pronounced Gordon Browning of East Bernstadt dead at the scene. Two women, Jessica Collier of London and Amy Lyons of Harrogate, Tennessee, were taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, where they are in critical condition.

The sheriff’s statement says Michael Paul Collier of London has been charged with murder and two counts of first-degree assault, and Kathy Gail Middleton of London is charged with tampering with physical evidence. Jail records don’t indicate whether either one has an attorney.

The sheriff says the shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic argument.

___

Ky. environmental body faces potential demise

FRANKFORT (AP) — Some are questioning whether the Kentucky Environmental Quality Commission should continue to exist, given its lack of support from lawmakers or state administration officials.

Created in 1972, the commission once functioned as a semi-independent watchdog over state environmental programs and participated in the development of Kentucky environmental policy, the Courier-Journal reports. It also has provided a forum for discussions on issues ranging from mining to factory-scale farming to children’s environmental health.

In recent years the commission has suffered from budget cuts and a lack of political support. It currently has no executive director and only four of seven board positions filled. After lawmakers cut back the commission’s funding over the years, the Cabinet folded it into the energy secretary’s budget.

“If there isn’t a commitment to it, is there really a need for it?” commission chair Steve Coleman asked. “Has the EQC been missed this past year? There doesn’t seem to be an outcry.”

Commissioner Ron Brunty acknowledged that the board now spends most of its time trying to justify its existence.

Energy and Environment Cabinet spokesman John Mura declined a request from the newspaper for an interview about the commission’s future.

“As with every agency program, the purpose and value of EQC must be evaluated to determine its priority relative to other core functions that the cabinet is required to administer and in relation to the funding provided by the legislature,” Mura said in an email.

It’s now up to lawmakers to decide the future of the commission, he said.

___

Police: Marijuana deal ended in fatal shooting of teen

NICHOLASVILLE (AP) — A detective has confirmed that a marijuana transaction was the purpose of a recent meeting between two teenagers that led to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Nicholasville Police detective Autumn Howard testified in a preliminary hearing that no cash and no marijuana was found on either 18-year-old suspect Tyler Jeffers or the victim, Leo Travers. Jeffers faces multiple charges, including murder.

Travers was found the evening of Jan. 12 in a residential street with a gunshot wound. He later died at a hospital.

Howard testified Travers had arranged a meeting with Jeffers to buy marijuana. Jeffers originally told police he didn’t know Travers, but later said he fired the shot when Travers grabbed at his pockets.

It’s unclear whether Jeffers has an attorney.

___

Man charged with murder after girlfriend’s child, 6, dies

LOUISVILLE (AP) — Police in Louisville say a 6-year-old boy has died of head trauma, four days after his mother’s boyfriend allegedly assaulted him.

Louisville Metro Police say in a Facebook post that the boy, who hasn’t been identified, was pronounced dead Monday morning.

Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the assault charge filed against 23-year-old Darrell Ditto after his arrest Friday has been upgraded to murder. Police initially responded Thursday to Ditto’s residence regarding a report of a boy in cardiac arrest. The child was taken to the hospital with critical head injuries.

Jefferson County jail records do not list an attorney for Ditto. It’s not clear whether anybody else has been charged.

___

I scream, you scream: Dippin’ Dots seeks truce with Spicer

PADUCAH (AP) — Dippin’ Dots has apparently found a way to begin thawing out its relationship with President Donald Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer, who has been sending critical tweets about the company since 2010.

News outlets began reporting over the weekend on Spicer’s tweets, including “Dippin dots is NOT the ice cream of the future,” and “If Dippin Dots was truly the ice cream of the future would not have run out of vanilla.”

On Monday, the Paducah, Kentucky-based company responded with an open letter from its CEO on its website and a tweet that offered to treat the White House to an ice cream social to make peace because “we believe in connecting the dots.”

Spicer responded late Monday suggesting “we do something great” for veterans and first responders.

___

Ball State hires Northern Kentucky president as new leader

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Ball State University is hiring its new president away from Northern Kentucky University.

Ball State’s trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to select Geoffrey Mearns as the new president, a year after the Muncie school’s previous leader resigned without explanation.

Mearns has been Northern Kentucky’s president since 2012. He previously was at Cleveland State University, where he was first law school dean and then provost.

Mearns says he’ll start at Ball State no later than August and that a transition date will be worked out with Northern Kentucky. He’ll replace former President Paul Ferguson, who resigned in January 2016 after 17 months leading the 21,000-student school.

Ball State’s trustees faced criticism for a lack of transparency following his departure.

___

Western to consider presidential candidate at meeting

BOWLING GREEN (AP) — Western Kentucky University’s Board of Regents will consider hiring a new president during their meeting this week.

A statement from the school says the board’s agenda for Friday’s meeting includes considering a presidential appointment and related contract.

The board has already announced that University of Kansas Vice Chancellor for Public Affairs Timothy Caboni is its “preferred candidate” for the job. Caboni, a Western Kentucky alumnus, has been invited to visit campus on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26 to attend campus forums.

Caboni acts as the official spokesman for the University of Kansas and is also a professor of educational leadership and policy in the university’s School of Education.

The New Orleans native holds a Ph.D. from Vanderbilt University in higher education leadership and policy.