Tippett receives 5 years

A Cumberland man was sentenced to a total of five years in prison in Harlan Circuit Court on Thursday.

Lonnie Joe Tippett, 37, appeared with his attorney Johnnie Turner in front of Harlan Circuit Court Judge Kent Hendrickson for sentencing. Commonwealth’s Attorney Parker Boggs represented the state.

Tippett was indicted on charges stemming from a Feb. 22, 2014 incident involving the assault of a police officer.

According to the 14-count indictment handed down by the grand jury on May 11. 2015, Tippett caused or attempted to cause physical injury to Cumberland City Police Officer John Brown on Feb. 22, 2014. Tippett fought and caused injury to Brown.

The indictment additionally states Tippett escaped from a Brown’s police cruiser on Feb. 22, 2014. He also fled and evaded police.

Brown presented evidence to the grand jury resulting in the indictment.

Tippett entered a plea of guilty on Oct. 6 to three counts of third-degree assault, third-degree escape, second-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, menacing, public intoxication, theft by unlawful taking under $500, two counts of third degree terroristic threatening, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree persistent felony offender.

Hendrickson sentenced Tippett to a total of five years in prison. Tippett was also ordered to pay restitution in an amount to be determined later, but will be a minimum of $501. Tippett also acknowledged he will not move for shock probation as part of the plea agreement.

Tippett was remanded into custody to begin serving his sentence.

In other court activity:

• Charity Michelle Green, 43, of Harlan, was sentenced to a total of three years in prison for first-degree promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, operating a motor vehicle while license revoked/suspended, third-degree attempt to escape and carrying a concealed deadly weapon;

• Ventris E. Browning, 51, of Cumberland, was ordered to begin serving a sentence of five years in prison after his probation was revoked. Browning had been granted probation for a period of five years on a five-year sentence for first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lonnie Tippett http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_LonnieTippett.jpg Lonnie Tippett

Man sent to prison after probation revoked