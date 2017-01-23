Fatal collision in Knox Co.

WALKER — On Jan. 23, at 1:15 p.m., Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call of a single vehicle collision on KY 718 in the Walker community of Knox County. Tpr. Jay Sowders responded to the collision and began an investigation.

Preliminary investigations indicates that Gary Hobbs, 57, of Dewitt, was operating a 2002 Pontiac Grand AM north on KY 718 when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and then struck the guardrail. Hobbs was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Knox County Coroner Mike Blevins. Hobbs was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the collision. The use of drugs and alcohol are not known at this time. Hobbs was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

Collision is still under investigation by Tpr. Jay Sowders. Also assisted at the scene were Tpr. Kelly Farris, Det. Aaron Fredrick, Knox County Coroner’s Office and Dewitt Fire Department.