Trio faces drug charges

A woman and two men are facing drug charges after police acted on a tip and allegedly found the three in possession of illegal substances.

Jonathan Ledford, 31, of Cumberland, Jim Gilbert, 29, of Harlan, and Sara Stanton, 32, of Evarts, were arrested on Saturday.

According to the citations, police received a complaint that Ledford and Gilbert were with a “Sara” coming back from Pineville with a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine. Police stopped the vehicle being driven by Gilbert, who was driving on a DUI suspended license. Police were given permission to search the vehicle. After the vehicle was searched, police asked the occupants of the vehicle if they had anything on them. Stanton had a blue container with what appeared to be meth, various pills, suspected marijuana and EZ Dose bags.

Gilbert was arrested by Harlan City Police Sgt. Jeff Owens on charges of possession of marijuana, trafficking a controlled substance, trafficking in legend drugs, third-degree trafficking a controlled substance, driving on a DUI suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and improper equipment.

Stanton was arrested by Harlan City Police Officer Tyler Hensley on charges of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, trafficking a legend drug, third-degree trafficking a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.

Ledford was arrested by Hensley and charged with possession of marijuana, trafficking a controlled substance, trafficking in legend drugs and third-degree trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three were lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Oscar Whitehead, 36, of Evarts, was arrested by Kentucky State Police Trooper Kenny Sergent on Sunday. He was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000 and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Amanda Johnson, 34, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan City Police Officer Mike Boggs on Saturday. She was charged with theft of identity of another without consent, theft by deception under $10,000 and fraudulent use of a credit card under $10,000. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which government must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

