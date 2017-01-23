Sheriff’s audit released

The Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts has completed the 2015 audit of the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release, the auditor’s office found no issues of noncompliance in the operations of the sheriff’s office.

“The auditor noted no instances of noncompliance,” states the release. “The auditor also noted no matters involving internal control over financial reporting and its operation that were considered to be material weaknesses.”

The release states auditing standards require the auditor’s letter to communicate whether the financial statement presents fairly the receipts, disbursements, and excess fees of the Harlan County Sheriff in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. The sheriff’s financial statement did not follow this format. However, the sheriff’s financial statement is fairly presented in conformity with the regulatory basis of accounting, which is an acceptable reporting methodology. This reporting methodology is followed for all 120 sheriff audits in Kentucky.

The report states excess fees increased by $194,71 from the prior year, resulting in excess fees of $919,846as of Dec. 31, 2015. Receipts increased by $184,526 from the prior year and disbursements decreased by $10,186.

The release additionally states the sheriff’s responsibilities include collecting property taxes, providing law enforcement and performing services for the county fiscal court and courts of justice. The sheriff’s office is funded through statutory commissions and fees collected in conjunction with these duties. State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff. In compliance with this law, the auditor issues two sheriff’s reports each year: one reporting on the audit of the sheriff’s tax account, and the other reporting on the audit of the fee account used to operate the office.

