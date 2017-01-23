Community diversity breakfast held

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College, along with the Upward Bound Math Science Program and the Academic Advantage Program held their annual community diversity breakfast to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The event was held on Jan. 14 at Benham Schoolhouse Inn with more than 120 in attendance.

University of Kentucky professor Dr. Gerald Smith served as the keynote speaker of the event. Dr. Smith was born in Lexington, Kentucky and earned his B.A, M.A. and Ph. D degrees from the University of Kentucky in history.

He taught at the University of Memphis from 1988-1993. He is currently a professor of history and holder of the Theodore A. Hallam Professorship and the Martin Luther King Center Scholar-in Residence at UK. From 1997 until 2005, he served as the director of the African American Studies and Research Program at UK.

He is the author, editor, or co-editor of four books. Dr. Smith is co-editor of the Kentucky African American Encyclopedia which received the Thomas D. Clark Medallion Book recognition for 2015.

Dr. Carolyn Sundy, SKCTC’s vice president for Diversity & Inclusion reflected on the event stating that, “This keeps me humbled and allows me to be truly respectful to all mankind regardless of race, creed, color, gender, age, social economic status. God is Love and love conquers all and allows us to live in peace and harmony.”

In addition to the speaker, attendees were treated to special singing from dynamic groups and soloists from across the region. Area pastors provided words of wisdom and prayer for the attendees.

Dr. Sundy offered a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King as motivation, “Everybody can be great… because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grade. A soul generated by love.”

Vice President for Diversity & Inclusion Dr. Carolyn Sundy, left, and Dr. Dennis Michaelis, interim president, center, are pictured with keynote speaker, Dr. Gerald Smith.

