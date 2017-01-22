Seminar provides $15K pilot project

PIKEVILLE — Over 75 community leaders gathered in Pikeville for the Connect Your Economy Practical Seminar presented by SOAR and the Kentucky Association for Economic Development. The seminar gave practical information and resources to communities regarding a demand-driven approach to economic development through broadband.

The Connect your Economy Practical Seminar aimed at addressing the disconnect that communities can feel between broadband and economic growth. The seminar provided attendees with resources to implement changes within their communities including the opportunity to apply for a pilot project with in-kind services per community valued at $15,000 each.

Three selected communities will participate in the pilot project that will be focused on driving small business growth via broadband. Selected communities will work with Ian Mooers of Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP) to help up to ten businesses per community identify new markets for business growth, explore their online presence and develop skills in e-commerce, marketing, and social media business practices.

Communities interested in applying should visit www.soar-ky.org/apply to complete the application before Jan. 31.

“We all want affordable broadband, but the economics require demand for there to be supply,” said Kevin Loux, SOAR director of strategic partnerships. “The eTeams project gives businesses the resources to generate a return on investment from broadband and provides a demand-driven approach to broadband access. For communities working on deploying broadband or the supply-side of the equation, we have formed the SOAR Last Mile action team to assist with the complicated infrastructure picture.”

Other partners of the seminar included the Mississippi State University Extension, the International Economic Development Council, Strategic Networks Group, Community Economics Lab, the Appalachian Regional Commission, Jackson Energy and Gearhart Communications.

