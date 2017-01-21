Southeast faculty spotlight

Photo submitted
When SKCTC Middlesboro campus librarian Kevin Murphy isn’t working the books, the chances are good he’s somewhere pickin’ his guitar and singing an original song. Kevin, a singer-songwriter, is a regular at monthly gatherings of the LexJam musical community in Lexington and can be seen performing at venues elsewhere in Lexington and in Knoxville.
