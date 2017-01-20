Smith sentenced to 12 years

A woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison in Harlan Circuit Court on multiple counts including manufacturing methamphetamine.

Samantha Smith, 29, of Gulston, appeared with her attorney Michael Lam in front of Harlan Circuit Judge Kent Hendrickson for sentencing on Thursday. Commonwealth’s Attorney Parker Boggs handled matters for the state.

Smith was sentenced on two separate three-count indictments. One indictment stems from her arrest on Jan. 1, 2015. According to the citation issued on Jan. 1, 2015, Smith was arrested when police acted on an anonymous tip stating individuals were making methamphetamine in a room at the Comfort Inn.

The second indictment stems from Smith’s arrest on Oct. 31, 2014. The citation issued at the time of the 2014 arrest states Smith was manufacturing methamphetamine in the bedroom of her residence.

Kentucky State Police Troopers Rodney Sturgill and Jared Boggs presented evidence to the grand jury resulting in the indictments.

Smith entered pleas of guilty on Dec. 15 on two counts of manufacturing methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a meth precursor and two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Hendrickson sentenced Smith to a total of 12 years in prison. She was remanded into custody to begin serving her sentence.

In other court activity:

• Charles J. Gilbert, 63, of Baxter, was sentenced to a total of five years in prison on charges of first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper parking and tampering with physical evidence;

• Johnny Gilbert, 53, was sentenced to a total of five years in prison for two counts of first-degree trafficking a controlled substance;

• Ralph Fleenor, 21, was ordered to begin serving a five-year prison sentence after his probation was revoked.

Reach Joe P. Asher at 606-909-4132 or on Twitter @joe_hde

Samantha Smith http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Samantha-Smith.jpg Samantha Smith

Man’s probation revoked, begins prison term