Attempted murder arrest

A Lynch man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, after allegedly attempting to run over an officer with his vehicle.

Donald Allen, 50, was arrested by Lynch City Police Chief Hunter Luttrell on Thursday.

According to the citation, police observed a vehicle operated by Allen passing another vehicle in a no-pass zone. During the officer’s attempt to stop the vehicle, Allen allegedly accelerated toward Benham City Police Chief Ryan Shepherd, causing Shepherd to retreat and nearly fall. Shepherd drew his weapon in order to stop the vehicle. Police located suspected clonazepam in a bottle along with a straw with residue as well as multiple Suboxone packets. Evarts City Police Officer Joseph Jones assisted at the scene.

Allen was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, third-degree trafficking a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Allen was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Caleb N. Ford, 23, of Harlan, was arrested on Thursday by Kentucky State Police Trooper Michael Cornett. Ford was charged with, second- and third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking over $10,000. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Karrie Kristen Fields, 34, of Partridge, was arrested on Tuesday on an indictment warrant by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Danny Lewis. She was indicted for flagrant non-support and persistent felony offender and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,000 full cash bond;

• Billy Holliman, 66, of Pineville, was arrested by Cornett on Thursday. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking under $10,000 and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which government must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

