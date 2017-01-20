Inmate walks off work release

At approximately 12:32 p.m. on Friday, Harlan County Detention Center Staff reported inmate Derrick Tindell ran from the inmate Work Release Program.

The inmate work release crew Tindell was a part of was working at Mack’s Mission unloading trucks for the Volunteer Pantry in the Pine Mountain area of Harlan. It was reported that inmate Tindell requested and was granted permission to use the restroom at approximately 12:32 p.m. The work release deputy reported that he checked on Tindell at approximately 12:40 p.m. and found him not in the restroom. After approximately five minutes of searching, staff reported the inmate missing to jail administration.

Tindell is a Caucasian male standing at 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing in at 165 pounds. He has blue eyes, strawberry blonde hair and fair skin tone. He is a local from the Evarts section of Harlan.

Tindell is classified by the Kentucky Department of Corrections as a community level one, allowing him to be part of the outside work details. By the standards of the Kentucky Dept. of Corrections he is not considered dangerous.

Tindell had only been participating in the Inmate Work release Program since Friday, meaning he ran his first day on the program.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the escaped inmate, contact your local law enforcement agency.

Derrick Tindell http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DerrickTindell.jpg Derrick Tindell