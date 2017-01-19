Man faces drug charge

A Loyall man is facing charges, including possession of a controlled substance, after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine while being booked into the Harlan County Detention Center.

Christopher A. Bennett, 31, was arrested by Loyall City Police Chief Mike Lunsford on Tuesday.

A citation states Bennett was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a traffic stop. Police ran an NCIC (National Crime Information Center) check and discovered Bennett was wanted in Lee County, Virginia, for probation violation on a charge of larceny.

Lunsford obtained an arrest warrant for Bennett charging him with being a fugitive from another state.

Another citation states that following Bennett’s arrest on the probation violation, Lunsford asked him three times if he had anything on his person before he entered the jail. Bennett stated all three times he had nothing illegal on him. After entering the jail and preparing for a search, Bennett gave a deputy jailer a small plastic baggie which had been hidden in the waistband of his pants. Bennett advised the baggie contained methamphetamine.

Bennett was charged with first-degree promoting contraband and possession of a controlled substance. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on two full cash bonds totaling $5,000.

In other police activity, Misty Williams, 34, of Baxter, was arrested by Harlan City Police Officer John Luttrell on Wednesday.

According to the citation, Williams was stopped along with another person by officer responding to a complaint of possible drug trafficking on North Main Street in Harlan. Police observed a needle sticking out of the top of her shirt. Williams gave police consent to search her person and her purse. Police located two prescription pill bottles in her purse with the labels torn off. Each bottle had a mixture of pills believed to be legend drugs. One of the bottles also contained a white substance believed to be methamphetamine. Williams told police the white substance was salt.

Williams was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a legend drug and prescription controlled substance not in original container.

Williams was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which government must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Woman charged with possession of meth