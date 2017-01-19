Students participate in photo project

Photo submitted

Harlan Elementary School students recently participated in a photography project. The students learned about the camera and took pictures around the community. Four students participated in the Festival of the Mountain Masters photography contest and placed in several divisions including: Scenery – first place, Maddox Huff; Open – first place, Maddox Huff, second place, Kate Cornett; Flowers – first place, Carley Thomas, second place, Carley Thomas and third place, Maddox Huff; People – first place, Kate Cornett; second place, Carley Thomas and third place, Kade Napier; Animal – first place, Maddox Huff, second place, Carley Thomas; Children’s Division overall winner – Maddox Huff.