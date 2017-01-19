Ky. National Guard to support inauguration

FRANKFORT – Nearly 300 Kentucky Guardsmen are scheduled to assist local agencies with the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. this week.

More than 250 are from the 198th Military Police Battalion, based out of Louisville, who will augment law enforcement in the Capitol region during the event.

“The 198th MP BN is honored to represent the Kentucky National Guard part of the Presidential Inauguration support team,” said Lt. Col. John Blackburn, commander of the 198th. “Our history of supporting law enforcement agencies with large-scale spectator events such as Thunder Over Louisville and The Kentucky Derby provides our leaders with the experience and understanding necessary to provide exemplary support to our nation’s capital. I am confident that our Soldiers will perform their duties professionally, with integrity and honor.”

The Kentuckians will join roughly 7,500 Guardsmen from 44 of the 54 states and territories in support of the inauguration. The Soldiers and Airmen will take on such duties as traffic control, crowd management, transportation, communication and overall security.

The units from Kentucky providing support are the 198th Military Police Battalion, the 149th Signal Co. (based out of Lexington), the 123rd Air Wing (Louisville), the medical support team and members of the headquarters communications office (Frankfort).

“The Kentucky National Guard is proud to be a part of such a historical event,” said Brig. Gen. Scott Campbell, Kentucky’s assistant adjutant general. “This mission serves as yet another example of the unique role of the National Guard, our interoperability with civilian agencies and our unbridled service to the nation.”

Members of the Kentucky Guard have supported the last two inaugurations but it has been several years since the commonwealth has sent this many Citizen-Soldiers to D.C.

National Guardsmen have played a part in every presidential inauguration since 1791 when they escorted George Washington to New York City on his inaugural journey.