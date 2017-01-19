Harlan County Arts Council meeting planned Monday

The Harlan County Arts Council’s first meeting of 2017 will be held on Monday, Jan. 23, in the conference room of the Harlan County Cooperative Extension Agency.

On the agenda is discussion and planning for a downtown concert series and farmers market this summer at the Harlan County Courthouse Gazebo.

Harlan County Arts Council President Jennifer McDaniels encourages musicians, artists, farmers, crafters or anyone interested in helping to organize the downtown summer concert series and farmers market to attend the council’s first meeting of the new year.

“We have much to discuss and plan,” McDaniels said. “We hope our enthusiasm to bring not only artistic and cultural enrichment to Harlan County, as well as activities and recreation for our residents, will be contagious and that many will become involved. We had fun and successful events last year that promoted our artists and provided recreational opportunities, and we hope more people will get involved so that what our arts council has started will only expand for the benefit of our county and its people.”

Monday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. While preliminary plans for the downtown Harlan summer concert series and farmers market will be the primary item of discussion, McDaniels said there will also be other arts council updates presented such as work on the council’s website and virtual artisan directory and store. There will also be discussions pertaining to a proposed artisan educational outreach initiative geared toward local schools. McDaniels is particularly looking forward to a PowerPoint presentation she will give regarding the Harlan County Arts Council’s accomplishments in 2016.

“Last year was phenomenal for the Harlan County Arts Council,” McDaniels said. “It was phenomenal not only because we accomplished so much in terms of arts promotion, but because of the overwhelming support we received from businesses, civic clubs, government leaders, educators, and every day citizens. It just goes to show that the arts are something everyone can get behind and support. We’re hoping that support will carry over into this year as well.”

The Harlan County Arts Council is a grassroots initiative that started two years by local artists and art enthusiasts to foster interest and involvement in the fine arts. The council’s goal is to develop, stimulate and promote the work of Harlan County artisans as well as using the talents of Harlan County artisans to enhance the community. McDaniels said it was the Harlan County Arts Council’s mission to serve as a resource for other fine arts groups in the county, as well as individual artisans, businesses, civic organizations and educational entities by providing assistance for collaborations, networking, workshops, and outreach.

“It’s also our mission to provide educational workshops and other artistic learning opportunities for artisans to further develop their skills and to build revenue,” she said. “The Harlan County Arts Council also strives to encourage artistic diversity, increased artistic and cultural activities, and to enhance beautification efforts for tourism purposes and to help attract business and industry to our area.”

Membership to the Harlan County Arts Council is open to any Harlan County resident. Membership fees are $15 annually.

For more information about Monday’s meeting, or about the Harlan County Arts Council in general, contact McDaniels at 606-573-4223.

Public encouraged to attend to help plan downtown concert series, farmers market