Local inaugural connection

The inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States is slated to take place on Friday, and there is a Harlan County connection to the event.

Hailee Hensley, the granddaughter of Magistrate James Howard, will be participating in the event as a member of an equestrian team from Boone County.

Hensley’s uncle, Chad Howard, explained how she came to be involved in the inauguration.

“She’s one of the riders with the Boone County Elite Equestrian Drill Team,” he said. “Hailee is 15 years old and she’s a freshman at Cooper High School.”

He said Hensley has been riding horses for approximately seven years.

“She has her own horse, Echo, and that’s the horse she’ll be riding in the parade,” Chad Howard explained. “She’s been on the equestrian drill team for about four years.”

The Boone County Elite Equestrian Drill Team is not affiliated with a school system, and competes in several events each year throughout Kentucky.

“It’s mainly riding events,” Chad Howard explained. “It’s a team effort. There are nine riders on the team. It’s about coordination and how they ride together, different styles of riding, etc.”

Once the team accepted the invitation to participate at the event, they were faced with the hurdle of raising several thousand dollars to pay for the trip.

“They had a GoFundMe page,” Chad Howard explained. “They ended up raising around $14,000, which was enough to fund the trip.”

Chad Howard explained just the cost of transporting the horses came in at approximately $5,000.

“Then of course there’s hotel accommodations, gas and food for the girls, so it’s an expensive trip,” he said. “They were able to pull the money together.”

The team will be riding in the inaugural parade, with each team member holding a flag that represents something important to them.

“They’re going to hold up the Commonwealth of Kentucky flag,” Chad Howard said. “Hailee’s going to be holding the Marine Corps flag because her other grandfather is a retired Marine veteran.”

James Howard pointed out Hailee is not the only member of his family to participate in an inauguration. Chad Howard took part in the inauguration of George H.W. Bush as the 41st President of the United States on Jan. 29, 1989 as a member of the Harlan Boys Choir.

“We – the whole family – are all very proud of Hailee,” James Howard said.

Hensley could not be reached due to being in transit on her way to Washington, D.C.

Reach Joe P. Asher at 606-909-4132 or on Twitter @joe_hde

Photos submitted Hailee Hensley, the granddaughter of Magistrate James Howard, will be taking part in the parade for the inauguration of Donald Trump on Friday as part of the Boone County Elite Equestrian Drill Team. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Hailee-2-1.jpg Photos submitted Hailee Hensley, the granddaughter of Magistrate James Howard, will be taking part in the parade for the inauguration of Donald Trump on Friday as part of the Boone County Elite Equestrian Drill Team. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Horses-1.jpg