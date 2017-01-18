News in Brief

Auto manufacturer adding 100 jobs in W. Ky.

FULTON (AP) — An automotive company in western Kentucky is expanding its operation and adding 100 jobs as part of a $26 million investment.

Gov. Matt Bevin’s office said in a news release Tuesday that A. Kayser Automotive Systems is expanding into a facility next door to its current plant in Fulton.

The newly acquired 60,000 square-foot building will allow Kayser to increase manufacturing and warehouse space for mechanical and passenger-cabin automotive parts. The facility could open this spring.

The building’s current tenant, MVP Group International, will move its 69 current jobs to its nearby plant in Mayfield, where it will consolidate its manufacturing of scented candles.

MVP Group Vice President and General Manager Rodney Bohannon said the move is a “potential win for everyone involved.”

___

Woman sentenced to 25 years for producing child pornography

FRANKFORT (AP) — A Shelbyville woman has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for producing images of child pornography.

The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release that a federal judge last week sentenced 37-year-old Melissa Torres for enticing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of that conduct.

Prosecutors say Torres admitted to forcing two children to engage in sexually explicit conduct and took video of the encounter. She later distributed the video.

Police began investigating after someone found the images and contacted authorities.

___

Man killed by Ky. police was shot twice in the torso

FULTON (AP) — Authorities say a man who was killed by a western Kentucky police officer earlier this week died of two gunshot wounds.

Kentucky State Police Lt. Kyle Nall says preliminary autopsy results show that 43-year-old Charles Christopher McClure was shot twice in the torso by a Fulton police officer Monday afternoon. Police say McClure was armed with a knife and a metal pole and had refused to obey officers’ orders.

Police had been called to the scene after 911 calls reported a man acting erratically and smashing car windows with a pole.

Authorities have not revealed further details about what prompted the shooting. No one else was injured.

It is unclear what caused McClure’s behavior. Nall says a toxicology screen was conducted during the autopsy, but those results are still pending.

___

Alcohol sales measures go 2-for-3 in Ky. communities

AUBURN (AP) — Two western Kentucky communities have voted in favor of allowing alcohol sales, while residents in an eastern Kentucky county struck down a similar measure.

The Daily News of Bowling Green says Auburn residents voted 108-34 on Tuesday in favor of allowing alcoholic beverage sales. Adairville voters also favored allowing sales by a 168-83 margin.

The vote was closer and had a different outcome in Knott County, where WYMT-TV reports that residents voted 1,981 to 1,589 to stay dry. The county also voted to stay dry in 2012.

Supporters of the measures argued that alcohol sales will spur on new business and bring in more tax revenue. Opponents worry that permitting alcohol sales would encourage alcohol use.

___

Ice blamed for Mo. crash that killed Ky. woman

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky woman has died from injuries suffered in a crash on an icy stretch of Interstate 70 in western Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports that police identified the woman who died Monday as 32-year-old Amanda Hrenya of Florence, Kentucky. She was injured Friday night when she lost control of a sport utility vehicle on the icy road and struck a rock bluff in the Kansas City suburb of Independence.

At least three others also died on icy roads across the state. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Tiffany Jackson, of Crystal City, died Friday in Jefferson County. Two others died Saturday — 22-year-old Michael Ogle, of Ravenwood, in Nodaway County and 35-year-old Maung Hnin, of Kansas City, Kansas, in Platte County.

___

University of Kentucky pledges to reduce carbon emissions

LEXINGTON (AP) — University of Kentucky officials have pledged to reduce carbon emissions on campus by 25 percent by 2025.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that President Eli Capilouto has credited student organizations with pressuring the administration to be more proactive in addressing climate change.

The effort will include implementing new technologies and energy conservation methods into facilities as well as working toward a long-term goal of carbon neutrality.

The university’s Office of Sustainability will report yearly progress on the goal.

The student organization Greenthumb first started pushing the administration to do more in 2012. Greenthumb is part of the Kentucky Student Environmental Coalition, a statewide network of environmental groups at 22 campuses.

In recent years, UK has used more natural gas than coal, reversing historic trends.

___

Several beekeeping workshops set for 2017

FRANKFORT (AP) — Kentucky officials have scheduled several beekeeping workshops around the state through May.

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture says in a statement that the classes are geared toward educating beekeepers with all experience levels. Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said beekeeping holds a promising future in honey production and pollination.

There are a total of 14 courses, ranging from daylong workshops for beginners to weekend workshops on queen production. They are being offered at locations around the state.

More information and a list of classes can be found at www.kyagr.com/statevet/honeybees.html .

___

Report suggests Louisville flood protection, sewer upgrades

LOUISVILLE (AP) — Louisville’s Metropolitan Sewer District needs to spend up to $4.3 billion over the next two decades on its sewage and Ohio River flood protection systems, according to engineering consultants.

A long-term facilities plan written by the engineers for the district identifies 506 potential projects, The Louisville Courier-Journal reported.

The plan suggests spending about $617 million through 2024 to finish and maintain new facilities. Those upgrades were required by a federal consent decree a decade ago to reduce overflows of sewage into area waterways.

“We have this bucket that is old, and we have been trying to keep it together with Band-Aids because our consent decree has dominated agency spending,” MSD Executive Director Tony Parrott said. “We are having these flooding issues, we are having these wastewater backup issues, and we are having crumbling infrastructure under everybody’s feet that nobody can see.”

The engineering report suggests a 23 percent increase in sewer rates in the first year, followed by more routine and decreasing rates through 2036. The district has made no recommendation on rate changes and is starting a public comment process on the facilities plan.

“This report and the public process that follows is important to help educate citizens about the real and long-term needs in Louisville to combat flooding and protect the city,” Poynter said in a written statement. “It’s important first to understand the scope of the issues.”