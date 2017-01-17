Man indicted for endangerment

A Closplint man is facing charges including wanton endangerment of a police officer after allegedly running from police.

Devan G. Blevins, 20, was arrested on an indictment warrant by Evarts City Police Officer Brian Napier on Saturday.

According to the citation issued at the time of the arrest, Blevins and several other people had built a fire and were drinking beer at Martins Fork Lake on Sept. 4. Fish and Wildlife Officer Steve Combs told the individuals to clean up their beer cans and produce identification and went to check the area for other people. Blevins allegedly left the area at a high rate of speed. Combs caught up with Blevins near Fee Drive and activated his lights and siren, but Blevins did not stop. Kentucky State Police took over the chase.

According to the indictment handed down by the grand jury on Oct. 31, Blevins allegedly created a substantial danger of death or serious injury to other persons by causing Combs and Kentucky State Police Troopers John Carlock and Kenny Sergent to chase him in a high speed pursuit. The indictment additionally states Blevins operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Blevins was indicted for first-degree criminal mischief, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to or improper signal, second-degree disorderly conduct, speeding, failure to wear seat belts and possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Ronnie Halcomb, 54, of Cumberland, was arrested on Saturday by Cumberland City Police Officer Cody Bargo. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking under $10,000 and theft by deception under $500 and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,000 full cash bond;

• Jeffrey Coker, 28, of Evarts, was arrested on Thursday by Kentucky State Police Trooper Kenny Abner. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Coker was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• China Caudill, 25, of Closplint, was arrested by Abner on Thursday on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and trafficking a controlled substance. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,500 full cash bond.

A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which government must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

