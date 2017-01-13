Students to vie for spelling bee title

School winners have been crowned and now they are brushing up on their skills for the Harlan County Spelling Bee, set for Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Students from the eight elementary schools in the Harlan County School District, the Harlan Independent School District and Harlan County Christian will vie for the 2017 title in the Harlan County High School auditorium.

The winner of the spelling bee for students in grades four through eight will advance to the Kentucky Derby Spelling Bee to be held in Louisville in March.

Harlan County Schools Superintendent Mike Howard said, “I’ve watched them year after year and the students are always competitive. It is a great event to showcase some of our brightest students. I hope everyone will come out and support these students.”

Competing in the fourth- through eighth- grade division for the opportunity to advance to compete in the state spelling bee are: Black Mountain – Brittany Drummitt; Cawood – Cameron Lewallen; Cumberland- James Bailey; Evarts – Emma Lewis; Green Hill – Lilly Caballero; Harlan County Christian – Brayden Brock; Harlan Independent – Krisha Sajnani; James A. Cawood – Carter Lasley; Rosspoint – Dillon Cornett; Wallins – Savannah Hill.

Competing in the primary division are: Black Mountain – Ethan Lewis and Angel Riddle; Cawood – Kobe Noe and Maddie Middleton; Cumberland – Aaron Dunn and DaShaun Smith; Evarts – Riley Anglian and Hannah Bennett; Green Hill – Gibson Wilder and Jocelyn Sizemore; James A. Cawood – Bryson Bryant and Abigail Winn; Rosspoint – Aubrey Hensley and Brayden Morris; Wallins – Benjamin Smith and Callie Rose Griffith.

The first place winner of the fourth- through eighth- grade division will receive $100 and advance to the state spelling bee on March 11. Second place is awarded $50. Third place receives $25.

In both divisions, first, second and third place winners receive trophies. All participants receive medals.

The spelling bee is open to the public. Participants should arrive no later than 5:15 p.m.

Sponsors for the event are The Bank of Harlan, Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance and Agency Manager Roger Fannin and Harlan County Public Schools.